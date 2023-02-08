Lake McConaughy’s elevation was 3,227.2 feet above sea level on Monday, said Tyler Thulin, civil engineer for Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. That puts the reservoir at 47.1% of capacity.

Thulin was reporting to the CNPPID board in their monthly meeting.

Inflows to the lake were about 800 cubic feet per second and releases were about 250 cfs, down about 300 cfs from week ago, Thulin said. Snowpack in the North Platte Basin is currently at 134% of median average. In the South Platte Basin it is 101% of median average.

According to a CNPPID lake and river data web page the lake was at 3,241.8 feet elevation a year ago, 14.6 feet above Monday's reported level.

At 3,227.2 feet, Lake McConaughy has about 821,000 acre-feet of water. Full capacity is about 1,744,000 acre feet of water.

The CNPPID also heard that there were $1,535,294 awarded for environmental protection projects in three counties in south central Nebraska in 2022, according to Curtis Scheele, irrigation water management specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which allocates the funds.

The money was for 46 projects in Gosper, Phelps and Kearney Counties, which make up the Tri-Basin Natural Resources District.

Scheele is based at the NRCS office in Holdrege.

The contracts, through the federal Environmental Quality Incentives Program, helped with costs to install center pivots and sub-surface drip systems, and provided assistance to respond to local wildfires.

In addition, the NRCS awarded $3,254,486 in the three counties through the Conservation Stewardship Program. It was for 25 contracts to improve pest, nutrient, range and irrigation water management.

Overall, since the farm bill in 2002, the NRCS has distributed $93,076,088 through the two programs in the TBNRD.

Scheele also touted success of a local team in the University of Nebraska TAPS competition over the past four years. This year’s Tri-Basin Water Watchers won the Highest Input Use Efficiency Award in the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program at the UNL West Central Research, Extension and Education Center at North Platte.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the CNPPID board:

Approved a bid of $279,886 from Van Diest Supply Co., of McCook for aquatic herbicides for the 2023 irrigation season. This is for an ongoing effort to control Phragmites australis (common reed, a highly invasive plant), and other weeds that impede water flow and reduce shorelines along rivers and lakes.

Approved a new Johnson Lake subleasing policy. The fee for a Johnson Lake vacation rental permit to operate is now $500 and requires neighbor consent.

Approved hiring Midwest Right of Way Services, Inc., for the E65 siphon project in Gosper County. The project calls for replacing the current siphon with a new canal and pipe to take water from E65 canal along the south side of Johnson Lake, south to Elwood Reservoir. The company will coordinate agreements with land owners and utilities for the project.

Heard a report from Irrigation and Water Services Manager Scott Dicke of CNPPID on bids received for the Elwood Reservoir seepage project. They range from $3.76 million to $6.18 million. Staff will work with RJH Consulting to have a recommendation for the board to vote on at the next meeting.

A new seepage mitigation system will be built along the downstream side of Elwood Dam and around an existing pump station.

Heard an overview from Natural Resources and Compliance Manager Mike Drain of CNPPID on maintenance work planned for the riprap at Kingsley Dam at Lake McConaughy. Drain reported that staff used aerial drone imagery to locate areas requiring maintenance. RJH Consulting will conduct a site visit to document needs and assist in planning.