Lake Mac fully booked on Fourth of July weekend

Campers looking for spots at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala during the Fourth of July weekend are out of luck.

The two popular summertime lakes are fully booked for July 1 to 5, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release. That includes beach campsites, NGPC said.

That means, overnight visitors to the Ogallala area will need to find another place to stay. Local hotels, vacation homes for rent, cabins and private campgrounds can be found at ilovelakemac.com. Visitors should check availability at private overnight accommodations.

Day-use activities, such as fishing, boating, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, hiking and bird watching remain available with no capacity limits. For more information, go to outdoornebraska.org/lakemcconaughy.

Campers with overnight reservations must check-in between 2 and 9 p.m. MT but are encouraged to check-in before 5 p.m. to avoid long lines at points of entry.

A park entry permit is required on all vehicles entering the recreation areas, including those with advanced camping reservations. For faster entry into the park areas, visitors are encouraged to purchase permits in advance online at outdoornebraska.org or at a permit vendor. Vendors can be found at outdoornebraska.org/permitvendors.

NGPC also reminded people in the release that alcohol and fireworks are prohibited at the two park areas.