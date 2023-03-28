Southwest Nebraska state parks get improvements

Guests at southwest Nebraska state park areas were treated to some improvements in 2022, with more set to be completed in 2023. The following is a roundup of those improvements and projects:

Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area

A $1 million boating access project was completed in 2022 to the Area A and No Name Bay boat ramps at Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area near Enders.

Area A improvements include an extended boat ramp and a parking area that now is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Other new additions are a breakwater to protect the ramp, staging area near the ramp, and a gravel parking lot with lighting.

At No Name Bay, improvements include upgrading the existing primitive ramp to two lanes of concrete and installing an ADA-compliant parking pad, kayak launch, breakwaters and parking facility with lighting.

A Barracuda fish-cleaning station was installed. Upgrades were made to the water lines that service the fish-cleaning station along with the addition of two new hydrants.

Four picnic shelters were re-roofed.

Ash Hollow State Historical Park

Planned improvements at Ash Hollow State Historical Park near Lewellen include upgrading the existing visitors center sidewalk entrance and outside bathrooms to make them ADA-compliant.

A hiking trail will be built on the west side of the park with a National Park Service trails grant, which also will provide funding for wayfinding historical signage.

Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park

Construction will begin this year on a new, larger bison habitat area at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park near North Platte.

Medicine Creek State Recreation Area

A new courtesy dock will be installed on Trail 3 at Medicine Creek State Recreation Area near Cambridge this spring. The dock, costing $14,856, was funded through a Sportfish Restoration Boating Access Grant and Aquatic Habitat Stamp funds.

Red Willow State Recreation Area

A new Barracuda fish-cleaning station was installed at Red Willow State Recreation Area near McCook in 2022.

Sutherland State Recreation Area

A new boat dock was installed for the Westshore campground at Sutherland State Recreation Area near Sutherland. The new dock, valued at $11,677.25, was funded through a Sportfish Restoration Boating Access grant and Aquatic Habitat Stamp funds.

Lake Maloney State Recreation Area

A new courtesy dock was installed for the Outlet Campground at Lake Maloney State Recreation Area near North Platte

Two fish-cleaning stations were refurbished in 2022.

Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area

A new Barracuda fish-cleaning station with a shelter was installed in Spring Canyon area of Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area near Trenton. A new boat dock also will be installed in time for use this spring.