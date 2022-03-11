Lake School principal honored for years of service

After serving for 42 years in education, Lake School Principal Chris Vieyra decided to retire at the end of this school year.

On Thursday, she was honored by teachers from Lake, Cody and Washington elementary schools as a surprise organized by Cody Principal Tami Eshleman.

The teachers, who were at Lake School for professional development, brought books to donate to the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for children of Lincoln County. Each of the books will have a sticker indicating it was given “in honor of Chris Vieyra.”

“This was a total surprise to me,” Vieyra said. “It’s hard to put into words. I feel like I have gained so much more from the people and the students I’ve worked with over the years than I’ve ever given them.”

She said her career has been the best 42 years of her life.

“It’s overwhelming,” Vieyra said. “You don’t do what you do for this kind of stuff, the accolades. You do it because you love kids.”

Deirdre Nichelson, CASA executive director, was on hand to accept the books.

“The books are a big deal,” Nichelson said, “because lots of times when the children come into the system, CASA will do what’s called Operation Suitcase.”

Through various grants, the program provides the children with necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, clothing and school supplies.

“It doesn’t include personal items such as books,” Nichelson said. “For them to have their own brand new book that’s just for them is just a big deal.”

The books offers a way for a foster parent and a child to read together and discuss the book, Nichelson said.

“I just wanted to honor Chris for her years of service and her heart for children,” Eshleman said. “Also, I think as schools we need to partner with our community agencies that help support our students outside of the classroom.”