Land toward North Platte’s east edge projected for housing two years ago is now being proposed for tax increment financing eligibility along with nearby industrial land.

A 29-item City Council agenda Tuesday includes a request to refer a “substandard and blighted” study of 210 acres between Bicentennial Avenue and Newberry Access to the city’s Planning Commission.

It’s one of 11 planning and zoning items set for the meeting, which will start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Hanna:Keelan Associates of Lincoln first prepared the TIF eligibility study in January 2022 and updated it last month, according to a copy of its report in the council’s agenda book.

The study area begins at roughly East Second Street and Bicentennial, extends east to Newberry and runs south past East Philip Avenue.

Its southeast corner lies across Newberry at the latter’s intersection with Golden Road, just northwest of the construction site of the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant.

The Hope Embraced church building sits in the study area’s north end along Bicentennial. Farmland and a handful of buildings account for the rest of the 210 acres. The Farm Credit Services of America campus at East Philip and Newberry isn’t included.

The study area’s 43.13-acre heart, previously owned by former North Platte resident Daniel McKeon, was partly rezoned in July 2021. It has remained in agricultural production since that time.

McKeon said two years ago that he hoped to build 100 or more single-family homes and duplexes in anticipation of serving some of the beef plant’s projected 875 employees.

City Council members granted R-3 residential zoning for the northern two-thirds of McKeon’s land, which runs between East Philip and Burlington Boulevard. The southern one-third fronting Philip retained its I-1 light industrial zoning.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark said Monday that McKeon subsequently commissioned Hanna:Keelan’s TIF eligibility study but sold the tract before it could be presented.

James R. Marsh is listed as trustee of McKeon’s former land, according to Lincoln County GIS. It had a 2022 taxable value of $215,650.

Clark said McKeon also sold the rights to the Hanna:Keelan study, which the new owner has had updated and formally submitted to the city.

TIF eligibility is being pursued “to get housing moving forward and even spark some interest in the industrial portion,” she said.

The TIF study area’s southern half also includes 21.01 acres on the south side of East Philip near Newberry. Joe Shown of rural Stapleton, trustee of that tract, won council approval last Aug. 2 for a conditional use permit to install a 10-foot by 24-foot electronic billboard.

Referral Tuesday by the City Council would set up a Planning Commission public hearing and recommendation vote at that panel’s June 27 monthly meeting. Council members would hold their own hearing and cast a decisive vote later.

In order to grant TIF, city or village boards must find that a study area meets the standards in state law for substandard and blighted property.

A formal TIF redevelopment plan would be submitted later if one or more property owners in the covered area so choose.

Other planning-related items on Tuesday agenda include public hearings and votes on a quartet of items to clear the way for an initial 18-lot housing development south of West State Farm Road and west of Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Allura LLC, owned by John Boettcher and his family, is seeking approval of the proposed Legends Subdivision on its 84.1 acres along State Farm. Planning Commission members endorsed the project May 23.

In addition to approving Allura’s subdivision plat, council members will be asked to amend the city’s land-use map and approve ordinances to extend the city’s 2-mile planning jurisdiction by 839 acres and zone Allura’s tract inside it from A-1 transitional agriculture to R-L suburban dwelling.

Clark said extension of the 2-mile zone is needed because the current boundary runs across the northeast end of Allura’s land. The remainder of the 839 acres consists of farmland.

In other planning and zoning items, the council will:

Hold third and final votes on ordinances to annex the site of Chief Development Inc.’s projected “senior living” complex and adjacent land at the north end of the NPPD Canal. Both measures advanced May 2 and 16.

Hold public hearings and vote on three items on a request by Trey and Dayna Wasserburger to split off a home at 6547 E. State Farm Road into a separate 2.49-acre lot. Council members will rule on the needed subdivision plat, another land-use map amendment and an ordinance rezoning the planned home lot from A-1 to R-L.

Take a final vote on an ordinance rezoning land just south of 4114 Victoria Lane to R-3 residential. Jared and Melony O’Keefe, who own a home at that address, want to that land and add it to their lot.