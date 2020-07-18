A 25-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a short pursuit on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release, a dangerous driver was reported traveling east on I-80 between Paxton and Sutherland around 2:15 p.m. A trooper attempted to stop the car, a Nissan Murano, but the driver did not comply.
During the pursuit that followed, the Murano drove recklessly and passed several vehicles on the shoulder as the chase reached speeds of more than 110 mph, according to the patrol. The Murano left 1-80 at the Hershey exit at mile marker 164 and traveled south on Hershey Dickens Road, according to the release.
A trooper was able to deploy a stop stick shortly afterward and disable the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.
The entire pursuit lasted about five minutes.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and numerous traffic violations.
He was taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
