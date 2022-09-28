Last local budget votes confirm higher gross tax bills for 3 NP homes

Local governments’ last three budget-setting decisions this week have cemented 2022-23 gross property tax increases for three North Platte homes.

Today’s next-to-last edition of The Telegraph’s annual “tax tracker” series factors in budget votes Monday by Lincoln County and the North Platte Airport Authority board and Wednesday by the North Platte school board.

The North Platte City Council won’t pass its 2022-23 property tax request resolution until Tuesday, but council members approved next year’s budget Sept. 8. County commissioners have until Oct. 20 to ratify 2022 tax rates.

With those caveats, this week’s votes nonetheless supplied the last puzzle pieces to determine the gross tax bills for the three homes in different parts of North Platte featured in The Telegraph.

Friday’s final “tax tracker” story will illustrate the three homes’ net 2022 tax bills after the state of Nebraska’s three available property tax credits — one direct and two indirect — are subtracted from their gross tax bills.

The accompanying line graph illustrates the relative impacts of 2022 changes in the three homes’ individual taxable values and the total tax requests and taxable values of the eight local governments serving their owners.

Each government’s individual property tax rate is set by dividing its tax request into the total value for tax purposes of taxable property in its service area. In Nebraska, that rate is expressed in dollars and cents per $100 of taxable value.

One must add up the individual tax rates of every government serving a property to get its total tax rate. That rate, multiplied by the property’s individual taxable value, yields its gross property tax bill before state credits or exemptions.

With this week’s final budget votes, North Platte’s combined 2022 property tax rate will be just under $2.039 per $100 of taxable value — down slightly from last year’s $2.047 per $100.

The Telegraph’s first 2022 “tax tracker” story June 2 noted valuation increases in North Platte and Lincoln County that proved by August to average between 3.13% and 7.56% for the local governments serving the city.

But while individual valuation increases put upward pressure on property owners’ tax bills, that can be canceled out by the boosts in each government’s total taxable value — its property tax “base” — that usually accompanies them.

Owners of our three sample homes saw their individual taxable values rise by 7% north of the Union Pacific tracks and 4% south of them. County Assessor Julie Stenger said in June the increases were necessary to keep home valuations between 92% and 100% of actual value, as required by state law.

But when total taxable values were released Aug. 22, they grew enough to project net tax cuts for all three homes — assuming no changes in 2022 tax requests by any local government.

Six of the eight governments serving North Platte raised their tax requests over their 2021 figures. Lincoln County reduced its request, while the Twin Platte Natural Resources District left its 2022 request unchanged.

With that, let’s recap the impacts of North Platte’s 2022 “budget season” on The Telegraph’s sample homes:

The owners of Home 1, our lone north-side example, face a gross tax bill of $2,398.40 — $147.59 more than last year.

Their three-bedroom, 1½-story house with a full basement saw its taxable value rise from $109,950 to $117,647 with the across-the-board 7% increase north of the U.P. tracks.

Home 2, south of the tracks near Westfield Shopping Center, saw its gross tax bill grow by $76.96 to $2,233.09.

The general 4% valuation boost south of the tracks lifted the home’s 2022 taxable value from $105,325 to $109,538.

Finally, the 2022 gross tax bill will jump to $6,057.80 — a $208.77 increase — for Home 3, located south and west of Home 2.

The two-story, four-bedroom home with no basement is now valued for tax purposes at $297,149, up from $285,720 in 2021.