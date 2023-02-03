Support for two of North Platte’s annual showcase events led Visit North Platte’s latest group of quarterly awards of Lincoln County lodging tax funds.

Nebraskaland Days received $20,000 and the Miss Nebraska competition $6,200 as the city-county tourism group’s board awarded $66,050 in funds to 13 applicants at a Jan. 25 meeting.

Both are longtime anchors of June’s “festival month,” along with the Miss Rodeo Nebraska competition in between them.

Another June event, the Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball Tournament, received $2,050 for its June 8-11 event at Memorial Park.

Applications for the next round of grants from the county’s 4% hotel-motel tax are due April 1 for events generally occurring in July, August or September, Visit North Platte said in a press release. Call 308-532-4729 to discuss an event or project with a staff member.

The organization’s second-largest award in the latest round was $14,000 to support the second National Avocado Launching Championship, set for Sept. 8-10 at the Wild West Arena.

Other awards this round were:

$6,400 to the May 13-14 Flatrock Youth Baseball Tournament, a 48-team event involving ball fields at Centennial Park, Cody Park and the Dowhower Softball Complex.

$4,850 to North Platte Rail Days, set for Aug. 4-6 this year and centered around Bailey Yard and the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center.

$4,200 to the Buffalo Bill Brawl Boxing Tournament, scheduled July 28-30 at the D&N Event Center.

$3,500 for the May 26-27 Ultimate Bull Riding Tour Bucking Battle Bash, expected to draw bull riders from the United States, Brazil, Mexico and New Zealand to the D&N Center.

$1,950 to the Lincoln County Raceway’s Memorial Day Challenge race May 27.

$1,000 for the Rail Yard Ringer Open Horseshoe Tournament Aug. 5-6 at Cody Park’s horseshoe complex, the state’s largest.

$800 to the June 3 Buffalo Bill Rough Rider Gravel Grinder bicycle race, which will start and end at Pals Brewing Company and take participants through southern Lincoln County.

$600 to the North Platte Disc Golf Club for a tournament planned for this summer.

$500 to the April 8 Pokercycle, a North Platte Trails Network fundraiser bicycling event in its second year.