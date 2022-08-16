Law enforcement agencies participate in speed enforcement initiative

Two local law enforcement agencies — the North Platte Police Department the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol — recently participated in the speeding prevention enforcement grant program

The funds were available under partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office and went to cover overtime costs for authorities patrolling from July 20 through Aug. 15.

The police department issued 66 citations for speeding and 98 citations for other traffic violations.

Five arrests were made for driving under the influence and five individuals were taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

In addition, five arrests were made for driving under suspension and one for possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff's deputies made 135 traffic stops during the same time period and 25 drivers were issued speeding citations. In addition, 10 individuals were cites for having an expired registration, five for having no insurance and four each for driving on a suspended license and having no operator's license.

Six additional individuals were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and five for marijuana possession.

Three drivers were arrested for driving while intoxicated and one for methamphetamine possession. Deputies also arrested six individuals for an outstanding warrant, and two stolen vehicles were recovered.

According to a state patrol media release, troopers issued 1,700 speeding citations across the state, and 72 of those traffic stops were for individuals traveling at 100 mph or more.

Another 364 drivers were cited for traveling between 90 to 99 mph.

In addition, troopers made 69 arrests for impaired driving and issued 38 citations for having an open-alcohol container. Troopers also issued 129 citations for driving under suspension and 78 for no proof of insurance.

The state patrol assisted more than 1,100 motorists in need of help during the campaign.