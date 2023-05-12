Starting Monday, communities across the United States will honor and remember law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty as well as their family members, friends and fellow officers who remember them.

The rest of the week is dedicated to that cause.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. will add 556 officers who have died in the name of upholding the law. Of that list, 224 were killed in 2022, 332 died in previous years.

Lincoln County law enforcement officers will hold a memorial service on Tuesday at noon. The service will be at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Iron Horse Park, next to the 20th Century Veterans Memorial. The public is welcome to attend.