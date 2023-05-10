Special Olympics athletes, law enforcement and other supporters joined for the annual symbolic Law Enforcement Torch Run Wednesday in North Platte.

Several communities across the state are having their own torch runs in anticipation of the opening ceremony of the 2023 Special Olympics Summer Games at Creighton University in Omaha next Wednesday.

Athletes were joined by family, friends and emergency responders when they ran from Bomgaars at Philip and Cottonwood, to Parkade Plaza on Sixth Street.

Longtime supporter Travis Veal said he has been supporting Special Olympics since he was about four years old, when he struggled to keep up with his father, now retired Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant Bob Veal on torch runs in the area.

“It’s a legacy,” Travis said. His brother, Nathan Veal, a current NSP trooper, along with other emergency responders conducted a Battle of the Heroes cornhole tournament and cook-off on April 15 at Lincoln County Fairgrounds to raise money for Special Olympics.

“It’s a very worthy cause,” Nathan Veal said. They announced a donation of $1,750 to the local Special Olympics organization on Wednesday.