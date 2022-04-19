Layne Groseth to serve as interim as North Platte looks for new city administrator

Finding Matthew Kibbon’s successor as North Platte city administrator could take until fall or even into 2023, City Council members were told Tuesday.

The council voted 8-0 to name Public Service Director Layne Groseth, a former Albion city administrator, as interim city administrator effective May 7.

Kibbon will step down May 6, two days after his second anniversary in the post, to become associate vice president for facility services at Cleveland State University in Ohio.

By another 8-0 vote, council members then approved a $20,000 agreement with the Zelle LLC search firm of Lincoln to assist in finding the city’s next permanent administrator.

The expectation that Zelle’s work could take a while came up when Council President Jim Nisley asked why Zelle’s contract was for a year with an option to renew.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher replied that the search for Kibbon’s successor “may take six to 18 months to complete,” based on conversations with Zelle’s company leaders.

Such a length isn’t unusual at present, Councilman Ty Lucas added. “Coming out of the (COVID-19) pandemic, recruitment efforts seem to be taking longer.”

The search that led to Kibbon’s April 2020 appointment lasted four months after longtime City Administrator Jim Hawks announced his retirement in December 2019.

Hawks stayed on the job throughout the search process and was part of then-Mayor Dwight Livingston’s search committee. That search’s application period was extended a month past its original deadline of Jan. 31, 2020.

The city won’t pay anything extra if Zelle’s search contract has to be extended past a year, Kelliher said.

Tuesday’s council agenda took only 15 minutes to complete, largely because further debate on a pending package of updates to residential zoning regulations was effectively postponed.

Council members instead will next discuss the Planning Commission’s proposal during a nonvoting work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Kelliher said members of that panel will be invited to take part.

First-round debate on the zoning package’s accompanying ordinance was tabled April 5 after extended discussion on what should be done when city staff fails to enforce codes against “noncompliant uses” of properties.

Council members Tuesday voted 8-0 to take the would-be ordinance “off the table,” a parliamentary maneuver needed to free them to resume debate when ready.

Councilman Pete Volz then withdrew his April 5 motion to give the zoning ordinance first-round approval. That done, Kelliher officially pulled the measure off Tuesday’s agenda.

Among other changes, the package of residential zoning changes would reduce the number of types of residential districts from four to three.

Townhouses of various numbers of units would be allowed in the remaining zones, and mobile home parks and “suburban residential” areas would gain their own zoning districts.

Owner-occupied mobile home lots would still be allowed but would become “nonconforming uses,” meaning a city permit or council action would be needed to replace a mobile home on such lots.

In other action, the council:

» Adopted a parking-update resolution allowing two-hour parking along East Fourth Street’s south side from Jeffers Street to Bailey Avenue.

It also imposes no-parking zones along North Lakeview Boulevard from Front Street to Philip Avenue and on both sides of recently finished Pioneer Drive and newly renamed College Drive (formerly Sunrise Drive).

» Agreed to add stop signs at both ends of the planned extension of College Drive from U.S. Highway 83 to North Platte Community College’s South Campus entrance at South Willow Street.

Paulsen Inc. will start construction of the extension in a week or so, said City Engineer Brent Burklund. The Mid-Plains Community College Area is paying for it.

» Ratified Kelliher’s nomination of Julie Wiezorek to succeed John Patterson on the North Platte Housing Authority board. Patterson’s five-year term expires May 1.

