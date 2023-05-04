The North Platte Regional Airport has received nearly $2.94 million in federal funds that will cover the bulk of the costs to rebuild Lee Bird Field’s main taxiway next year.

The award was part of $17.34 million in Airport Improvement Program funds for seven Nebraska airports that the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Scottsbluff’s Western Nebraska Regional Airport received the bulk of those funds — $12.13 million — to help resurface one of its runways this summer and fall.

Airports in Ainsworth, Burwell, Norfolk, Sidney and Wayne also got AIP funds this round. All but Norfolk are planning or building new hangars.

Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said the North Platte Airport Authority board will open bids for the taxiway project May 18. Reconstruction is currently set for spring 2024.

Though Lee Bird has several taxiways, the one set for rebuilding is pivotal in the airport’s layout, Seafeldt said. Its asphalt surface will be replaced by concrete.

“It’s the taxiway that connects all our airplane parking and terminal to the rest of the airport,” he said. “It’s a pretty crucial taxiway to rehabilitate.”

With the FAA award, Seafeldt said, the taxiway rebuild is estimated to cost nearly $3.27 million. The actual bids received could change that, he said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration typically covers 90% of the cost of AIP projects. The rest comes from local funds, which the Airport Authority usually raises through bonds repaid with property taxes.

Seafeldt said the FAA award for the project includes both “discretionary” money and the "primary status airport" funds Lee Bird qualifies for by handling at least 10,000 passenger boardings annually.

“We’re really appreciative of the discretionary funds for the project,” he said. The taxiway “is definitely old, and we needed it.”

When the taxiway is rebuilt, Seafeldt said, a temporary connection for aircraft to reach the hangars and terminal will be built off the east apron.