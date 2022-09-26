Legal alarms sounded as panel backs housing on city land near golf course

Two longtime North Platte medical professionals declared Monday night that the city can’t target land it owns near Indian Meadows Golf Course for housing or anything but park purposes.

Their warnings, which they tied to a 1980s land swap for property near Great Plains Health, didn’t dissuade the Planning Commission from calling for City Council approval of a four-pack of actions including the 95.3-acre city tract.

Council members Oct. 4 will decide whether to amend the city’s land-use map and rezone the parcel; annex it and two nearby parcels into the city; and declare some 296 acres including and surrounding those parcels eligible for tax increment financing.

The Planning Commission voted 7-0 to back all four actions after a trio of unrelated 6-1 votes supporting rezoning 4.99 acres at West Front Street and Lakeview Boulevard for a mini-warehouse storage business. The council also will rule on those actions Oct. 4.

The annexation, requested by the city and involving property it owns, and the city-initiated “substandard and blighted” study attracted no opposition and relatively little comment Tuesday night.

Such was not the case with whether to rezone the city-owned parcel near West Walker Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue with an eye toward selling lots and offering TIF to further relieve pressure on North Platte’s chronically tight housing market.

Those acres were involved in a May 1990 ballot issue that would have had the city buy nine-hole Indian Meadows and add nine more holes on the city-owned land. Voters turned that down.

Drs. Delane Wycoff and Charles Boettcher said they were part of a group of doctors in the 1980s seeking to buy land between GPH and the South Platte River for medical buildings.

Great Plains Health Rheumatology is among the occupants of that land south of West Leota Street. So is the Azria Health Centennial Park nursing home, which opened its doors on Jan. 29, 1988.

Wycoff, a clinical pathologist, and Boettcher, a dentist, said they were told they couldn’t simply acquire the land south of Leota — then part of Centennial Park — because the city had bought it with federal funds funneled through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

After “very complex negotiations,” Wycoff said, the doctors were told they could get that land if they owned land of greater size and value that they could swap with the city.

The doctors bought the land east of Indian Meadows and traded it to the city. The plat incorporating the swap was filed with the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office on Oct. 11, 1988, according to that office’s records.

But Wycoff said federal or state officials imposed another catch: The Indian Meadows-area land they traded away had to “be perpetually dedicated for parks and recreation.”

“I think there’s pretty strong recollection evidence that the city could be putting itself in jeopardy if they move ahead with this change” without clearance from the state or federal governments, they said.

“Dr. Wycoff and I have been friends for years, and as far as I know, everything he says is historically accurate,” Mayor Brandon Kelliher told the Planning Commission.

But he said City Attorney Terry Waite and another lawyer had researched the land swap and found no such perpetual dedication recorded in legal records.

City officials also contacted Game and Parks, which likewise couldn’t find any legal evidence restricting the 95.3-acre parcel’s use, the mayor said.

“I would say if anyone can bring documents forward, please go ahead, because we don’t want to create a difficulty going forward,” Kelliher said.

But absent such evidence, he said, North Platte needs the homes that could be built on the city-owned land.

The city’s parcel is slightly smaller than Cody Park, and “I don’t see the likelihood that the city would put in the money to develop a park as big as Cody Park any time soon,” he added.

Boettcher joined Wycoff in urging that the city make sure they can do so first.

“Because somebody didn’t record it doesn’t mean it should be washed away,” the dentist said.

Frederick Burke, 3365 Park Road, said he was “vehemently opposed” to using the city-owned land for anything but parks and recreation in any case.

“This park has a unique ability to have a trout lake on this property” because trout swim in the bordering Fremont Slough and Game and Parks has a fish hatchery in North Platte, he said.

Part of the tract also sits in a floodplain, Burke added. But Planning Administrator Judy Clark said preliminary development sketches show hike-bike trails, playgrounds and possibly a soccer field on the southern 10 acres next to the slough.

“Having a part of this as a park is definitely not off the table,” she said.

Planning Commission member Tristen Winder said the origin of the city’s ownership of the land near Indian Meadows “is definitely delicate.”

But he likes the idea that some of it would still be used for recreation, he said. Besides, “what’s our biggest need in this community right now? Housing.”

“I don’t see all 90 acres becoming part of a park, ever,” added fellow panel member Lee Davies.

The proposed West Front and Lakeview storage facility also produced comments about North Platte’s housing needs — this time in opposition.

Three neighbors objected to S&T LLC’s request to rezone 4.99 acres in the intersection’s southwest corner to I-1 light industrial.

“Why would we take prime housing land and make it industrial?” said Richard Muston, 4021 Parkland Estates Court. His wife, Verdena, likewise spoke against the storage proposal.

Tami Kaschke, 3082 Sequoia Drive, said North Platte physically must grow west and south as it seeks to meet current and future housing demands.

“Wouldn’t it make more sense to go all along Front Street (with businesses) rather than come down to this housing area?” Kaschke said.

Commercial real estate agent Rob Stefka, representing S&T, said the proposed site is across West Front from industrial-zoned land owned by the Union Pacific Railroad.

Some 2,300 Bailey Yard employees drive up and down that street, and access to the would-be storage site from Front is blocked by an irrigation canal in use on the street’s south, he said.

“As long as water is in that ditch and is being used by agriculture, it’s going to remain,” Stefka said.

Planning Commission member Emily Wurl cast the lone vote against recommending City Council approval of the rezoning, changes to the city land-use map and a new subdivision plat.

“From a business standpoint, it does make sense a corner would hold some of those normal B-1 (commercial) businesses,” Wurl said. “I’m not sure about industrial.”