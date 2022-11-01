Legislative District 42 candidates differ on little, but spar on resumes at debate

The two candidates running for Nebraska Legislative District 42 spent most of Tuesday evening agreeing on issues facing the district and the state.

Incumbent Mike Jacobson, who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to finish out Mike Groene’s term, and challenger Chris Bruns answered questions in front of a crowd of about 100 people at McKinley Education Center.

Tristen Winder, Huskeradio news director, and George Lauby, publisher of the North Platte Bulletin, posed a number of prepared questions to the candidates.

The candidates were asked what experiences they had that would directly enable them to serve.

“(I spent) nearly 10 years of active duty service for our country,” Bruns said. “During that time I learned a lot of really important things. I’ve had experiences that my peers and contemporaries and my seniors will never be able to say they’ve experienced.”

Bruns said those experiences provided him with a strong foundation to do the job.

“My ability to do this job is battle tested,” Bruns said. “I have the ability to bring a coalition of diverse thought and people together to accomplish extraordinary things.”

As the chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Bruns pointed to his work serving the community in that capacity.

Jacobson emphasized the number of years he has lived in North Platte.

“As it relates to experience, I’ve had more than just two years in the role that I’m serving in,” Jacobson said. “My opponent will be finishing his second year on the county board here by the end of the year.

“I have been here in North Platte for 28 years. I’ve been involved in economic development from the day that I got here.”

Because the two candidates mostly agreed on their political approach and philosophy on most issues, the panel asked each to separate themselves and why voters should vote for them.

“I truly believe that I best represent the district, the entire district,” Bruns said, “that I represent the hard-working individuals seeking to provide for their families dealing with the crushing inflationary environment that we all are experiencing and having to make important decisions on raising their kids.”

Bruns said those are all important aspects and voters should choose someone who is dealing with the same challenges that the vast majority of people are facing. He pointed out his record as a commissioner is strong.

“At the end of the day, I believe people have a strong conservative choice in me,” Bruns said, “someone who wears blue jeans and represents the hard-working individuals or somebody who is tied to the establishment, tied to the way things have been done for far too long with our state government and special interests.”

Jacobson said after high school Bruns spent 10 years in the Marine Corps and then lived in Omaha.

“(Bruns) then moved back to this community in 2018, so when we talk about a long record, there is no long record of accomplishments,” Jacobson said. “When I moved here I wasn’t one of the good old boys, I had to earn my stripes.”

Jacobson pointed out his investment in starting a bank and was confident it would succeed and said he still is a partner in a farming operation.

“I’ve been involved in agriculture and yes, I do wear blue jeans to work on the farm,” Jacobson said.

The pair answered questions about abortion — they are both pro-life; issues related to the Nebraska Department of Education including critical race theory and proposed health standards — both are opposed to including either in public schools; constitutional carry — both agree 2nd Amendment is a fundamental right; both wish to eliminate secret ballots in the legislature and both are opposed to the “epic consumption” tax, which they said would take away local control and give too much control to the legislature.