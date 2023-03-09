Nebraskans for Founders’ Values will host a “Legislature 101 Workshop” from 2 to 4 p.m. March 25 at Harvest Christian Church, 1501 S. Dewey St. A networking period will precede the event at 1:30 p.m.

State Auditor and former Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and State Board of Education member Elizabeth Tegtmeier will be guest speakers, according to a flier for the event.

Subjects to be covered will include how Unicameral legislation begins, how a bill becomes a law, how to engage with one’s state senator and how people can get involved in the legislative process.

Walk-ins are welcome at the event, but reservations are preferred. To attend, email Carol Friesen at 308-530-6911 or email her at carol1955@live.com.