Legislature’s webpage adds ADA accommodation for online testimony

The Legislature’s online features for following and commenting on bills includes a new feature to help people with disabilities offer their views for committees’ required public hearings.

Senators last year ended their longtime practice of accepting hand-delivered or emailed letters or comments to be included in the official records of Unicameral public hearings on bills.

To replace that, the Legislature’s website (nebraskalegislature.gov) last year added an option for Nebraskans to submit online comments of 500 words or less on any given bill.

Senators now have added an “ADA Accommodation Written Testimony” feature for people who have disabilities as defined in the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

To access either feature, click “Hearing schedules” on the main Unicameral page and choose one of the options to view hearing schedules on your screen. (This won’t work if you choose the “printable hearing schedule” option, however.)

Clicking the “Submit Comment Online” button lets you choose whether your comments are part of the official hearing record, as long as they’re submitted before noon CT (11 a.m. MT) on the last work day before a bill’s hearing.

This option, which also can be accessed on an individual bill’s webpage, remains active for unofficial comments after the hearing, according to Speaker John Arch’s office.

If you click “ADA Accommodation Testimony,” you’ll be required to confirm that you’re eligible under the federal law to use that option.

Its online form carries the same 500-word limit and deadline for submitting testimony for the hearing record. But it assumes your comments will be part of that record.

The “ADA Accommodation” option also lets eligible users attach PDF files of supporting documents to their online testimony. The regular “Submit Comments Online” button does not.

Adding the ADA option seeks to accommodate people whose disabilities rule out coming to a live State Capitol hearing or have immunodeficiency issues making it risky to go out in public, according to the speaker’s office.

People who can attend live hearings remain able to testify in person and answer questions from committee members. Their opening statements usually are limited to 5 minutes, though committee chairs can modify that at their discretion. They also can submit supporting documents.

People can watch those hearings and Unicameral floor sessions by clicking on the “Nebraska Public Media” logo and looking under “Streaming Now” or “Coming Soon” for the schedule of livestreamed floor debates and hearings.

Floor debate also is telecast live by Nebraska Public Media on NE-W, formerly known as NET2 (Allo Communications Channel 11 or Spectrum Channel 190 in North Platte).

Typing the number of a bill, resolution or constitutional amendment into the homepage’s “Search Current Bills” box will let you call up the measure’s text and all related votes and documents. (For the language of current state laws, type their number or keywords under “Search Laws.”)

Dropdown boxes on each side of the search box let viewers specify a legislative bill (“LB”), resolution (“LR”), constitutional amendment (“LR” and “CA”) or companion bill that appropriates money (“LB” and “A”).

The Unicameral website offers many other documents for understanding and following the Legislature, including its online Unicameral Update newsletter.