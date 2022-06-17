Leland and Cathy Poppe receive Dale Studley Memorial Award

Leland and Cathy Poppe were named recipients of the Dale Studley Memorial Award on Friday night during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

The couple are both longtime volunteers with the annual celebration and supporters of the community in general.

“The Poppe’s are people who help make North Platte a better place to live,” said Nebraskaland Days executive director David Fudge in a media release. “We’re really fortunate to have them as members of our community.

The Dale Studley Memorial Award is given annually to someone who has gone. “above and beyond for Nebraskaland Days.” The recipient is selected by the Board of Directors, and it’s the highest honor that the organization can bestow.

Leland served on the Nebraskland Days board of directors from 2004 to 2008, and during that time, oversaw the Governor’s Art Show among many other things.

His passion continues to be the celebration’s annual 5K, 10K and mile. He and Cathy coordinated that event for another 15 years past the end of his board term.

The Poppes are also involved in many other community organizations, including the Chamber Hostesses and the Great Plains Health Foundation Board.

The couple also continues to volunteer in the hospitality areas during Nebraskaland Days.