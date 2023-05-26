Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A love for young people drove Les O’Donnell and it had a significant impact on softball players and people in general.

The love was returned 10-fold as former athletes have posted their thoughts of admiration on the family’s Facebook pages. O’Donnell died on May 22 surrounded by his wife Deanna and family.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte is in charge of arrangements. The family will welcome guests at the funeral home from 3-5 p.m. on Monday. The celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church.

American Legion Post No. 208 is also planning a service at 10 a.m. Monday at Sutherland Riverview Cemetery. In case of rain, it will be moved to Sutherland Public School.

He loved sports and enjoyed coaching his children beginning with Larry in little league baseball and football. In 1980, O’Donnell began coaching daughter Leah in softball and daughter Lorie joined the team in 1984.

“There are a lot of parents who coach their own kids and then when their kids are done, the parents are done,” Lorie said. “That’s not what my dad did. He continued to coach his program and took it to the next level and he did it for all of those kids, decades of kids that went through his program that got to the skill level where they got to go play in college.”

But coaching wasn’t the ultimate goal for Les, his family said.

“I just think that my dad had a passion for the sport and a passion to help kids in every part of their life,” Lorie said. “You know that coaching is only a part of it — it was about counseling the kids and helping them through the hard times, helping them navigate through relationships with teammates and friends and teachers and coaches and parents and siblings. I just feel like he had the heart for that.”

Son Larry said Les was a “great dad.”

“He was a positive thinker,” Larry said. “He made great plans, was a great hunting and fishing guide and made sound decisions. He taught us to take care of our responsibilities and to be accountable.”

Many of Larry’s childhood friends still remember, not only the coaching quotes Les used, but the way he took them in as part of the family.

“There was always extra space at the table,” Larry said. “Our place was a place to hang out and play.”

Larry remembers the time a friend was kicked out of his own home.

“We took him in and he lived with us,” Larry said.

Deanna said she fell in love with Les O'Donnell and they were married in 1962.

“He was a wonderful provider,” Deanna said. “He took care of me and the kids and was just a great guy.”

His daughter Leah was the one who got him started coaching softball and she has many memories of their times on the softball diamond and beyond.

She said Les was so proud of being inducted into the Nebraska Coaches Hall of Fame at the Hastings Softball Complex in 1996.

“Every time we’d play in a tournament at that complex,” Leah said, “he’d always want me to go in there with him and look at his (plaque).”

A number of his players wrote letters to help get him elected to the Hall and that spoke to the impact he had on their lives. Leah also said his influence involved more than just softball.

“He was always very positive in coaching and about life,” Leah said. “Being a negative, butt-chewing coach was never his way of coaching. Having fun, giving it your all to be the best you can is all he ever asked.”

The girls, both his own and the girls he coached, each had what was called the “I can.” The cans had the saying: “If it is to be, it is up to me, I can.”

“He wanted the girls to always say, ‘I can,’ never ‘I can’t,’ Leah said. “Sure it takes time, dedication and desire, but he always said, if you have those three, you’ll go far in whatever you want to accomplish in life.”

Leah said she was honored to have not only played for her dad, but also was proud for the opportunity to coach with him as well. When she was playing for her dad, their team qualified for the National Softball Tournament and went to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the tournament.

There were many other quotes including “hustle, hustle, hustle” “relax” and “no guts, not glory.”

Later on, as a coach with her dad, the team once again made it to the national tournament and Leah said it was kind of funny that the tournament was in Sioux Falls that time as well.

Les also had many accomplishments in his profession with the Nebraska State Department of Roads. He was involved with the building of Interstate 80 and Deanna said he would come home with cuts on his hands from removing trees along the route.

Another memory was when Les was working for the department in Lincoln.

“There was a huge blizzard in Lincoln,” Deanna said. “We lived just a couple of blocks from the office and he asked me if I had something I could fix for the workers to eat.”

She put together a few sandwiches and chips and said Les put on his chest waders and took them to the office so his workers had lunch.

Gary Thayer, district engineer for District 6 in North Platte, said Les worked great under pressure.

“Very little rattled him when it came to transportation issues,” Thayer said. “He always had an answer. I can honestly say that he taught me more than any one individual probably ever will in my life.”