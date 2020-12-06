Letter from the Publisher: Support local businesses during holiday season

Local businesses are the linchpin of our community. Now, more than ever, they need the support of their loyal customers.

The North Platte Telegraph has been covering the impact of COVID-19 on our local small businesses. Some haven’t survived, and some are struggling. Business owners have had to let employees go, cut hours and dip into their life savings to stay afloat. They’ve shared their attempts to adapt and evolve during this challenging time.

It’s never been clearer: Locally owned small businesses need our community’s support. If we don’t support them now, some of them may not be here next year.

Our Buy Local gift card program is our holiday partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

As we’ve reported, a city-sponsored gift card program last spring made a huge difference in helping North Platte’s small businesses keep going through our community’s earlier COVID-19 disruptions.

Similarly, purchasing a gift card through The Telegraph’s marketplace will provide local businesses with a timely boost while giving you the flexibility to shop later or online.