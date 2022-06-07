Lexington assisted living facility’s July 31 closing ‘detrimental’ to town’s health care

LEXINGTON — Avamere at Lexington will be closing effective July 31 after the property was sold to a limited liability company from Roswell, New Mexico. The loss of the assisted living facility from the community has been called “detrimental.”

“Avamere at Lexington was proactive in assisting employees and residents through this transition, assisting them in finding new employment and homes,” Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Cloutier said in a press release from Arete Living.

“Maria Barajas, executive director of Avamere at Lexington, was instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition.”

“We sincerely thank our employees for their dedication to our residents,” Sarah Silva, president of Avamere Communities, said in the press release. “Your work directly impacts lives, and I extend my heartfelt thanks for your selfless service. To our residents, thank you for choosing Avamere as your home. Our team has loved getting to know you and serving you.”

Avamere at Lexington consists of 23 independent living suites and 52 assisted living suites.

The Clipper-Herald left several messages for Barajas that were not returned at press time.

According to Dawson County real estate records, the sale of the Avamere property took place on May 23. It was sold to United Partners LLC, of New Mexico, which is registered to Narendra Mistry, per the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

According to the Roswell Daily Record, Mistry is a Roswell businessman with 28 years in the hospitality industry. On March 14, 2020, he purchased a former Avamere facility in Roswell with the intent of turning it into a hotel.

“The closure of Avamere exacerbates an already critical situation around having a safe place that delivers high quality care for our community residents when/if the time comes that they need this level of assistance,” said Kirsten Faessler, COO at Lexington Regional Health Center.

Faessler said LRHC “currently has an extremely difficult time in finding a facility that is able to take our patients from the hospital setting, when they need to transition from their home to a new living facility, that provides additional services and care for them. The loss of Avamere to our community would be detrimental.”

Faessler represented both a resident at Avamere and LRHC when she attended a meeting called by Avamere to notify residents and their families or representatives of the situation.

“It was a shock to hear corporate staff from Avamere state that the city and the hospital were made aware of the situation and were unconcerned. That statement is false,” she said.

Lexington Mayor John Fagot said the city had not been made aware of the situation before last Friday and no information from Avamere had been shared with city staff.

Fagot said the closing of the facility would have a negative impact on the community. He said there are discussions to see if a new provider can be found before the facility closes, but was unsure if that was a possibility.

Fagot noted that assisted living facilities have been closing all over the country due to a variety of factors, including lack of staff. He said these facilities are important in providing care to residents and ensuring they can stay close to their families.

“As someone who has worked in health care my entire professional career, advocating for patient and patients’ rights is something I do on a daily basis,” Faessler said, “I can assure you that myself, the hospital administration and every hospital employee were astounded and devastated by this announcement. We promise you we will be doing everything we are capable of to advocate for the residents of Avamere, the facility, the Avamere staff and this community.”

Avamere at Lexington has been in the community since 2018 after it took over ownership of the facility from Brookdale Senior Living Solutions. Brookdale was formerly Park Avenue Estates. The building itself was constructed in 1994, according to the Dawson County GIS site.