A Lexington man fled law enforcement through three counties before authorities apprehended him at his home.

Jesus Torres, 42, of Lexington was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor willful reckless driving, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were informed by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a vehicle that fled an attempted traffic stop around 9:15 a.m.

Torres was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on U.S. Highway 83 at a high rate of speed, occasionally driving in the north lane at times. The Logan County deputy discontinued the pursuit at the Lincoln County line.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and North Platte Police officers picked up the pursuit north of North Platte, but broke the chase off out of concern for public safety after the vehicle entered North Platte at high speeds.

About 10 a.m., a trooper saw Torres’s Silverado and attempted a traffic stop at mile marker 220 on Interstate 80. Torres fled with the trooper in pursuit and Dawson County Sheriff’s joined.

Torres exited I-80 at mile marker 231, turned east on U.S. Highway 30 and continued to Lexington. The pursuit ended after Torres entered Lexington.

NSP dispatch queried and confirmed Torres’s residence associated with his vehicle registration. NSP Troopers, Dawson County Deputies and Lexington Police responded to his address, discovering the Silverado in his driveway.

Torres exited his house and attempted to flee, but was caught. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail. Additional charges are possible in relation to the incidents in Logan and Lincoln counties, the release said.