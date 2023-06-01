June first marks the beginning of pride month, celebrating Gay and LGBTQ+ acceptance and recognition.

To mark the day, members of the Pride community came out and waved rainbow flags and signs on the intersection between Jeffers and East Fourth st., north of the Lincoln County Courthouse. Supporters honked their horns on the intersection and demonstrators cheered.

The demonstration was orchestrated by the North Platte Pride Room, a local group of the LGBTQ+ community who seek to unite members and orchestrate events around North Platte.

“(It’s about) making sure everyone has a community and that they know we’re here,” said Echo Fletcher, holder of a Progressive Pride flag, which has more colors than the rainbow flag. Each shade not only recognizes members of the whole spectrum of gender/sexual identity but adds trans-inclusivity and people of color as well.

The North Platte Pride Room plans to hold events later in the year, including having members on a float in the Nebraskaland Days parade and a pride event later in the year.

“(It’s) definitely another resource to help people not feel alone in this world,” said Sam Parrett.

"I'm proud that I get to live authentically for myself — finally! when I haven't been able to my whole life."

The North Platte Pride Room can be found at facebook.com/groups/npprideroom.

June 28 is internationally recognized as LGBT+ pride day.