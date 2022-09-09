 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Light agenda for school board on Monday

  • 0

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will hear regular reports from Superintendent Todd Rhodes, the NPPS Foundation, along with sub-committee reports at Monday’s meeting.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St., and online at nppsd.org/page/npps-boe-meetings.

In the lone action item, the board will consider approving the North Platte Education Association as the certified staff bargaining agent for the 2024-25 school year.

Other reports include an update of the district’s Tier 1 goals, a communication report, the monthly financial and budget report and a legislative update.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Fashion Week: Clothes sales up despite inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News