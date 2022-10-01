 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Light agenda Monday for Lincoln County Board

Lincoln County commissioners face a light agenda for their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

County Board members will consider buying a used vehicle for County Assessor Julie Stenger’s office.

They’ll also acknowledge receipt of a decision by the Women’s Resource Center of North Platte to decline a $25,000 grant from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

