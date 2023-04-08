The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education will discuss the repeal of two board policies concerning the setting of administrative policies.

Superintendent Todd Rhodes said the policies are older and outdated.

“We’re not quite sure from a history standpoint how those two policies were adopted and put into our newer manual,” Rhodes said. “They are older policies and those policies are very much outdated in terms of our procedure and our practice for setting administrative salaries.”

He said the executive council and subcommittee discussed the policies and agreed they need to be repealed. Once the policies are repealed, the board will approve the administrative salary package at the May meeting.

Within the consent agenda, the board will approve several 2023-24 school year teaching contracts, as well as a number of resignations. Of note is the resignation submitted by David Cooper effective March 31.

Cooper was arrested Feb. 22 on a single felony count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee over a period between Nov. 7 and Feb. 22. The charges were amended and he was arraigned on April 3 on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and one count of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, all felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The board will take action on a modification to the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars. The calendars have 187 contracted days for certified staff and according to the negotiated agreement; certified staff are contracted for 185 days.

Approve of bids from Weathercraft for roof replacement at McDonald Elementary will be up for approval at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.