Light agendas to wrap 2022 for 2 North Platte city panels Tuesday

The city of North Platte’s Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment will handle one action item apiece in their last 2022 meetings Tuesday.

The five-member Board of Adjustment will meet first at 8:30 a.m. to consider Abigail Vieyra’s request for permission to install a 6-foot-tall front-yard fence at property she owns at 1013 N. Carr Ave.

The Planning Commission’s nine members, meeting at 5:30 p.m., will hold a public hearing and vote on a conditional use permit for Merlin and Kelle Dikeman to establish an RV park at 3501 S. Willow St.

Both meetings will be held in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. The Planning Commission meeting will be the first for new member Chance Schilling, whom the council confirmed Dec. 6 to succeed Tristen Winder.

The Board of Adjustment has the final word on granting variances under city code. The Planning Commission, on the other hand, recommends whether the City Council should approve or deny conditional use permits.

Vieyra wants to build a front-yard fence for security reasons, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a memorandum.

She needs a variance to do so, Clark added, because city code limits such fences to 4 feet in height on most properties. Private and public schools may build fences up to 6 feet tall.

Clark said Vieyra’s property, located in an I-1 light industrial district, is surrounded by commercial or industrial properties. It’s not on a corner lot, so a 6-foot-tall fence won’t impede traffic vision, she said.

The Dikemans’ property sits on the west side of South Willow and south of West Walker Road. The couple wants to build a 50-foot by 80-foot building with night watchman services, along with 8 RV pads.

Clark said in another memorandum that four of the RV spots would be privately owned, with the rest available for individual RV or camping space.

She said city code requires that would-be RV park owners submit a site plan before construction that was completed by a professional architect, surveyor or engineer.

Planning Commission members should make that a condition of the conditional use permit, Clark said. City Council members could add their own conditions later if they chose.