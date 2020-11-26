 Skip to main content
Lighting ceremony is Saturday at Cody Park
Cody Park will hold a lighting ceremony for the Santa’s Workshop and Winter Wonderland displays at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The announcement was made on the Cody Park Rides & Concessions Facebook page on Wednesday.

The concession stand and rides will be open at the park this weekend as well.

The times are 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The ice cream flavors will be peppermint and chocolate and pumpkin pie and marshmallow. Plain chocolate and vanilla will be available at the concession stand as well.

