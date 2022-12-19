Lincoln Co. Board approve road groom purchase

The Lincoln County commissioners approved the purchase of three 13-foot road grooms from Swihart’s LLC at Monday’s regular meeting.

The three pieces of equipment could reduce the time and money involved in taking care of the county’s roads, said Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz. He said the city of North Platte uses the road groom and indicated it provided a cost savings in time and fuel efficiency.

“We’re a huge proponent of these and think these would benefit the county,” Schultz said. “It’s more a less a maintenance tool a pull behind that will cut washboards without having to use a motor grader.”

Schultz said the grooms are pulled with a tractor and can accomplish their work three to four times faster than motor grader.

“Typically you can do a two-pass on the road rather than doing a three-pass with a motor grader,” Schultz said. He added that it does not eliminate the need for motor graders, but can take care of certain maintenance operations that would free up the larger graders for other road work.

“It will increase the efficiency of work force we have,” Schultz said. “We won’t need to hire any additional people. Long term, I think there is a possibility going forward we might be able to reduce our motor grader fleet.”

Chairman Chris Bruns said the use of the road groom could “at the very least elongate the rotation cycle of the motor grader fleet — I think that’s a massive savings.”

The cost for the three pieces of equipment is $52,200 and will be purchased using ARPA funds.

Jayna Schaaf of Community Connections and Brandy Buscher, director of North Platte Public Schools Student Services, brought the request for the fiscal year 2024 Enhancement Grant application to the board. Schaaf said only a portion of the previous grant request was granted and the hope was for a better result with this application.

“We had word from the grant reviewers that (our application) was a very innovative approach and they wanted us to apply for this particular grant,” Schaaf said.

Buscher explained the grant is to provide a Boys Town worker who will split time between Lincoln and Jefferson schools and specifically work with families on truancy issues.

“They can also work with some families that have behavioral health issues,” Buscher said.

Since the pandemic, Buscher said, truancy has become a huge issue with national statistics showing that last year one in three students was chronically absent. In response to a question from Commissioner Joe Hewgley, Buscher said that less than 10% of absences are related to illness.

The amount of the grant requested is $76,017 to provide the Boys Town workers.

“We’ve been told perhaps that despite some of the challenges associated with this work,” Schaaf said, “that what we’re doing in Lincoln County is seeing a high level of approval by the Crime Commission.”

The motion passed 4-0 with Commissioner Kent Weems absent from the meeting.

The commissioners tabled the item to appoint department heads and set salaries until the Jan. 3, 2023 regular meeting. The board will meet on that Tuesday due to the Monday New Year’s Day holiday. The Dec. 26 meeting was canceled due to the Christmas holiday.

The board also postponed a decision on approving the tax statement for the Port Authority property in Hershey for more research and information.