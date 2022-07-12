Lincoln Co. Museum talk will discuss invention of world's 1st odometer near present-day North Platte

The 1847 invention of the world’s first practical odometer near present-day North Platte will be the subject of a free talk at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Elder Dean Chappell, a visiting missionary at Omaha’s Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters, will discuss the event in connection with the Mormon Trail’s 175th anniversary.

A 147-member party led by Brigham Young, successor to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints founder Joseph Smith, arrived at Utah’s Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

Chappell will talk about how a member of Young’s party devised a wooden, gear-based “roadometer” while the group was camped east of North Platte on White Horse Creek, near present-day Lee Bird Field.

Reservations for Thursday’s talk are required because the museum’s meeting space is limited to 50 people. Call 308-534-5640 to save your place.

The Lincoln County Historical Museum is located at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.