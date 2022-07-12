 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lincoln Co. Museum talk will discuss invention of world's 1st odometer near present-day North Platte

  • 0
Local News

The 1847 invention of the world’s first practical odometer near present-day North Platte will be the subject of a free talk at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Elder Dean Chappell, a visiting missionary at Omaha’s Mormon Trail Center at Winter Quarters, will discuss the event in connection with the Mormon Trail’s 175th anniversary.

A 147-member party led by Brigham Young, successor to Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints founder Joseph Smith, arrived at Utah’s Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

Chappell will talk about how a member of Young’s party devised a wooden, gear-based “roadometer” while the group was camped east of North Platte on White Horse Creek, near present-day Lee Bird Field.

Reservations for Thursday’s talk are required because the museum’s meeting space is limited to 50 people. Call 308-534-5640 to save your place.

The Lincoln County Historical Museum is located at 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Council debate heats up over fire union contract

City Council debate heats up over fire union contract

“It’s just a question of whether we can afford to provide this much service anymore,” Councilman Mark Woods said.

“Can we afford this?” Councilman Pete Volz said. “I’ll flip it around: Can we afford not to do this?”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News