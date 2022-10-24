Lincoln County Ag Society highlights Visit North Platte's improvement fund grants

The Lincoln County Ag Society received $500,000 for the construction of a multifunction facility, the largest grant distributed this month by the Visit North Platte board of directors.

The grant for the facility, set to be built at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, was among more than $600,000 the board approved Oct. 19.

Visit North Platte is funded solely through lodging tax revenues collected from overnight stays at Lincoln County lodging properties. The board has committed $3.2 million in improvement grants toward services and facilities within Lincoln County over the past 17 years.

The other improvement grants are:

$100,000 for the pickleball/tennis court rebuild project at Cody Park. The project will have 10 pickleball and eight tennis courts.

$7,008 toward replacing the shingle roof on the William Jeffers house at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

$5,000 toward the construction costs of the Wallace Veterans Memorial.

$5,000 toward the construction of the Sutherland Veterans Memorial in Anchor Park.

The board declined the Sutherland Rodeo's request of $65,718 to install 19 recreational vehicle hook-ups with water and a new dump station, but encouraged the rodeo board to return later.

The Visit North Platte board also awarded just under $14,000 in promotional funding:

$5,000 to Rebel Sjeklocha for Miss Rodeo Nebraska sponsorship in 2023. The funds will help cover the expenses that Sjeklocha encounters in her trips as an ambassador for rodeo across the country.

$5,000 in sports incentive funding to the North Platte Area Sports Commission to provide additional payout for the American Cornhole League tournament scheduled in North Platte in March.

$3,000 in sports incentive funding to Midwest Championship Fighting for added payout to help attract competitors to North Platte in March for the St. Paddy's Beatdown MMA event.

$924.48 to Dusty Trails LLC for the design and printing of 2,000 brochures to promote sandhill crane and prairie chicken tours during the spring migration.

The next round of improvement grant funding opens Jan. 1. The deadline for intent-to-apply letters is April 1, and the application deadline is July 31.

The next round of promotional fund grants is open with a Jan. 1 deadline for events or projects that are scheduled for April, May or June. The applications will be considered during the board of directors meeting on Jan. 25.

Anyone interested in submitting an application for improvement or promotional grants is encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729.