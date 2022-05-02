 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County Board approves agreement with City of North Platte for State Farm, Walker Road overlays

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved an interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte for an overlay project on State Farm Road and Walker Road.

Western Engineering finished the project while working on city projects in the area. The commissioners said it made sense to work with the city since the company had work crews and equipment in the area.

The board approved two special designated liquor applications: one by Old Depot Vineyard and Winery for a wedding reception at the winery July 2, and the other by the Lincoln County Ag Society for MWA wrestling at the beef barn May 21.

