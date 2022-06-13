Lincoln County Board approves contract to continue using USDA's wildlife resources program for 5 years

The Lincoln County commissioners approved an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture at Monday’s meeting.

The five-year agreement continues Lincoln County’s participation in the wildlife services program, which works to “resolve wildlife conflicts to allow people and wildlife to coexist,” according to the USDA’s website.

USDA District Supervisor Jerry Feist said people needing the services can call him at 308-252-2319.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler asked what was the difference between this 5-year agreement and the annual agreement the board signed on June 1.

“This is an agreement we sign every five years to be part of the program,” said County Clerk Becky Rossell. The board then signs an annual agreement for funding of the program and wildlife services provided.

The commissioners approved an interlocal agreement for the provision of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension services. Brian Cox, Extension Zone 3 coordinator, presented the agreement.

The commissioners:

» Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign the Allstate Benefits Customer Agreement in conjunction with TBX Benefit Services, which is the online software to apply for employee-paid life insurance offered.

» Authorized Bruns to sign addendum two to the Electronic Government Level Services Agreement between NIC Nebraska and Lincoln County.

» Adopted a resolution transferring $10,000 from the miscellaneous general fund to the retirement fund.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the quarterly federal excise tax return to submit the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute fee implemented to fund research as part of the Affordable Care Act.

» Authorized Bruns to sign an agreement with William Troshynski to provide legal services for Lincoln County for guardianship and conservatorship matters.

» Authorized Bruns to sign an agreement with Martin Troshynski to provide legal services for Lincoln County for criminal and juvenile matters.