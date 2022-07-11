Lincoln County Board approves donation help purchase former Greenbrier facility to form industrial park

A vital step toward finalizing the industrial rail park outside Hershey fell into place Monday.

Lincoln County commissioners donated $250,000 from the county’s federal COVID-19 aid to the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. to extend to Sept. 1 an exclusive purchase option for the former Greenbrier Rail Services factory. The commissioners discussed details of the action in an executive session before approving it in open session, 5-0.

The County Board agreed June 27 to create an inland port authority for the rail park — a step requiring state approval — and declared its intent to use $4.6 million of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy the Greenbrier site.

Commissioners July 5 tabled a resolution that would have donated all $4.6 million right away to the chamber for that purchase. That amount would be counted as part of $7.5 million in locally raised funds under the North Platte-inspired Legislative Bill 40, which was passed in 2021 and modified this spring.

Gary Person, chamber president and CEO, said after Monday’s meeting that the County Board resolution was critical to making the Greenbrier purchase possible.

“This is a huge step, absolutely the best thing that could ever happen to the rail park other than getting the initial (construction) money from the state,” Person said.

“The county commissioners should be applauded for the way that they’re looking toward the future.”

Person said commissioners are looking after “the long-term gain and long-term benefit of what’s really good for Lincoln County.”

“That’s more business, more industry, more jobs — good jobs,” he said. The rail park will be “very agriculture processing center-related also, so in turn it’s going to help all the agriculture neighbors.

“It just fits so well with what Lincoln County is and what the future holds and where we’re going to go get it done.”

Person called the Greenbrier property, which closed early in the pandemic in 2020, a significant linchpin for both the rail park and the planned inland port authority to move rail traffic in and out of the park.

Greenbrier was “actively marketing” its closed property, Person said, “but they worked extremely well with us in understanding the importance of this.”

Talks with Greenbrier had started even before COVID-19 hit and the world changed, he added. “Now all the pieces of the puzzle are coming back together.”

Monday’s action, Person said, gives rail-park organizers time to finalize a contract for $30 million in state matching funds for construction and receive a finished Phase I environmental impact study for the 34-acre Greenbrier site.

If all proceeds as planned, the county will proceed further with its part of clearing the way for rail park construction, Person said.

State officials need to clarify a few things, and then “we’ll be able to get things in motion going forward,” he said.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development approved the Hershey rail park for $30 million in LB 40 matching funds last month.

But Person said the updated law’s language requires the chamber, which launched the project and applied for state matching funds, “to be the developer of the rail park” for those funds to be awarded.

The chamber eventually will sell rail park lots to their respective tenants, with state approval, he added. LB 40 allows for such sales at some point in the future.

Telegraph reporter Todd von Kampen contributed to this report.