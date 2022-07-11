Lincoln County Board approves merger of Sutherland's village and rural fire districts

Sutherland’s village and rural fire districts will merge to form Sutherland EMS after Lincoln County commissioners approved the move Monday.

Roric Paulman, chairman of the rural fire district’s board, presented the proposal to the commissioners.

He said later that Sutherland had had three entities involved in fire services in and around the village, including a volunteer firefighters association.

“We have distinct (fire) districts. We’re political subdivisions, the village and the rural,” Paulman said. “Under that scenario, trying to maintain and keep a viable, trained and safe volunteer force, it got to a point where people didn’t understand that.”

A disconnect developed about each district’s respective responsibilities and the services each was responsible for, he said.

Requirements also have become extremely difficult for rural firefighters to maintain their certifications as emergency medical technicians, Paulman said.

“In our changing times, the understanding of how that whole system works got a bit cloudy,” he said. “With cloudiness comes uncertainty. It comes with questions. You see tax dollars, you see equipment, you see investments that don’t make sense.”

But Sutherland-area residents came together to sort it all out, Paulman said.

“It was on all of us as community members, all of us, to be able to convene and say ‘How do we kind of see it through each other’s eyes?’” Paulman said.

“How do we meet each other where we are and be able to articulate that and what’s best, what is best for that patient (or) that person whose house is on fire and what else do you get?”

The first step was building a facility to house the equipment for all three entities. Their equipment “was scattered all over,” Paulman said.

“We were renting a hall” for rural fire district needs, “and we had some relationship with the city and then we had something scattered over here,” he said.

Sutherland built a new fire hall prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulman said. Because it was finished under budget, the three firefighting entities were able to pay for the building without issuing bonds.

He said the project is helping Sutherland to both recruit and retain volunteer firefighters.

People needed to understand that “Casper the ghost doesn’t drive a fire truck, Casper the ghost does not run an ambulance,” Paulman said.

“How do you convey that? How do you make sure that what happens in that ambulance or in that wreck so that patient has the best chance of success?”

It takes care, understanding and the ability to reach interlocal agreements for the common good, he said.

Sutherland’s rural and village fire departments agreed to combine after studying other Nebraska towns that had done likewise, Paulman said.

With Monday’s County Board approval, the districts “will now work out an operating agreement,” he said. “Now it gets down to the nuts and bolts of simply what it takes to operate it.”

He said the process is very precise as the entities work through the details.

“We’re understanding what it is, but we want to make sure that as we go forward, that everybody is in the loop, that we’re very transparent and transparency, to the general public, is the right thing to do.”

In other action, commissioners:

» Ratified renewal of the county’s joint fuel-purchase agreement with the city of North Platte.

The City Council July 5 approved the deal, under which the city buys fuel for both entities and sells fuel to the county for its actual cost plus 1 cent per gallon.

» Approved a letter of understanding with the McChesney Martin Sagehorn accounting firm to help prepare the county’s 2022-23 budget. The county’s new fiscal year started July 1.

» Authorized Bruns to sign documents related to Lyle and Chrystal Minshull’s donation of a temporary construction easement as the county builds a successor to the historic Sutherland State Aid Bridge. The original North Platte River bridge north of Sutherland will stay in place.