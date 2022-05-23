Lincoln County Board approves pair of COVID recovery fund requests

The Lincoln County commissioners approved two applications for federal COVID-19 recovery funds on Monday.

Deborah’s Legacy will receive $40,100 and Episcopal Church of Our Savior $20,000. A new application period opens today for 45 days that will focus on, but will not be limited to, organizations that provide child care, food pantries, mental health care, other nonprofits and infrastructure projects.

The board approved a renewal for Lincoln County group policy property and casualty insurance with Hub International Insurance on a 4-1 vote, with Chairman Chris Bruns voting against the proposal.

A supplemental life insurance option for county employees was approved that will give them the opportunity to purchase life insurance through the National Insurance Services at the employee’s expense.

An amendment to a 2021 asphalt contract was tabled so the board can gather more information to make sure the move would fall under state statute. Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer was not in favor of the proposed amendment.

“We don’t like it,” Volkmer said. He said it would effectively be swapping out contracts and that is “a gray area” that could create issues for the board.

Bruns suggested the board have a “few more conversations” about the idea before bringing it back for consideration.

The board received a report about sanitary and improvement districts by Craig Jones, managing director of public finance, and Cory Johanson, vice president of commercial and agribusiness banking, both of First National Bank of Omaha. The item was placed on the agenda for discussion purposes only, Bruns said, with the idea of preparing for future growth in the county.

The districts would be considered in collaboration with the city of North Platte and other Lincoln County villages as warranted to increase affordable housing.

The board also:

» Authorized Bruns to sign an application on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office for a mini-grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office for alcohol and speed enforcement during Nebraskaland Days June 15-26.

» Approved an application submitted by Jon and Michelle McFarland for McCrone Administrative Subdivision located at 135 W. Suburban Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District.

» Authorized Bruns to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by Nebraska Bar and Grill in Gothenburg for a reception at Harbor Lights on June 11.

» Authorized Bruns to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Great Plains Communications.

