Lincoln County Board Chair: County needs to follow state statute in reappointing pair of veterans panel members

Two members were removed from the veterans service committee on Monday, but not due to any individual misconduct, Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Bruns said.

The board failed to follow proper statutes in appointing Bradly Nelson and Troy Merritt to the commission, several veterans told board members in recent weeks. Both volunteered for the position and were appointed by the commissioners.

However, state statute requires the board to seek nominations from veterans service organizations throughout the county — Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. From there, Bruns said, the list of names is presented to the county board to be considered for appointment.

“We’re just cleaning up the process,” Bruns said Monday during the board’s regular meeting at the Lincoln County Courthouse. “In the past years, that list (to serve on boards have) not been as robust. We live in a society these days where volunteering is not nearly as important as it once was. It’s been very difficult to get people to step up to the plate and serve on positions like this.

While Nelson and Merritt, were both removed from the committee, they are not excluded from being appointed again in the near future.

That could potentially be as soon as next week.

“We’ve had a couple individuals who said they would serve, they would volunteer but they didn’t go through the formal nomination service from the veterans service organization,” Bruns said. “We’re rectifying that situation and making sure we are in line with state law.”

The five-member veterans service committee is interviewing and recommending an individual to fill the veterans service officer position in the county — a job that Paul Cooper is stepping away from this year.

“It’s important to me that as we rejuvenate this committee, we bring it back in line with state statute and do things correctly,” Bruns said. “Especially since we have an important hiring process that is about to get underway with the veterans service office. We want to ensure we have followed state law to a ‘T’, so it’s not a detriment to that process.”

On Monday, the commissioners also approved a $47,500 fee agreement with the insurance broker, Hub International Great Plains Limited, for the company’s work with the county. The annual fee will is fixed over the next three years and is being done instead of the county paying individual commission fees.

The board did table a discussion with Hub International for a week on the direction the county wants to go on a group policy for property and casualty insurance.

Board members also tabled a decision on the county extending a contract with Nebraska Interactive Contractor for a debit/credit card payment system and reduce the contract with Certified Payments.

In other action on Monday, the board:

» Approved the Hershey Cooperative Telephone Company’s a right-of-way application to install fiber optic lines along West Power and South Sand roads in the Hershey.

» Approved the Nebraska Bar & Grill LLC’s request for a liquor permit for a wedding reception scheduled for Harbor Lights on July 11.

» Approved an memorandum of understanding in regard to the use of AmpliFund software by the Lincoln County Victim/Witnesss Unit for grant funding.

» Approved the sheriff’s office fee report in the amount of $4,561.40.