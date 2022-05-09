Lincoln County Board considers creating purchasing program for Sheriff's Office, roads department

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday discussed pros and cons of creating a countywide purchasing and surplus program.

No decision was made on Chairman Chris Bruns’ proposal, which he said was to explore whether consolidating efforts would save the county money.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley said the proposal has been tried twice before.

“We didn’t see much savings at that time,” Hewgley said.

Other elected officials were asked to provide input. After the discussion, it was determined the board would focus on the Department of Roads and the Sheriff’s Office purchases for possible collaboration.

Commissioners also discussed how to dispose of surplus equipment, especially larger items such as road graders. Bruns said perhaps the county would do better selling surplus equipment at auction rather than trading it in.

“That is a valid point,” Hewgley said. “Perhaps we need to start with the roads committee to discuss how do we dispose of some high-dollar items. I think we need to take a serious look at auction.”

The board reached consensus that auctioning items could bring double the value of trade-ins. The topic will be taken up by the roads committee before it is brought back to the full board.

The board heard a report from North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Person on the proposed industrial rail park and inland port authority.

The amount of state funding for the project, approved by the Legislature during this year’s “short” session, isn’t available yet, but Person said it may come near the end of the month.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” Person said.

In other business, the board:

» Discussed a Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal that is slated to increase costs by 17%. The commissioners said probably nothing could be done for the coming cycle, but recommended research to find out if other plans would lower the cost for the next cycle.

» Approved a contribution agreement with Dormie for an overlay of a portion of North Maxwell Road. The golf course company is early in the process of building a private golf course north of Maxwell and asked the county to partner with it in bringing asphalt for approximately a quarter mile to the entrance of the property on North Maxwell Road. The county and Dormie would split the cost of the project 50-50 with an approximate total cost of $400,000 including improving the base of the road.

» Approved the appointments of James Smith of Wallace and Scott Bell of North Platte to fill two vacancies on the Veterans Service Committee.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Telecom Construction for Lumen/Century Link.

» Approved the Lincoln County Courthouse 100-Year Celebration Coloring Contest.

