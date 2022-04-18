Lincoln County Board hires Jason Schultz as roads superintendent in 'difficult' decision for commissioners

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday selected Jason Schultz to be the new county highway superintendent.

The discussion after the two interviews highlighted the difficulty of choosing between two well-qualified individuals, Schultz and Brian Glos, current road construction foreman with the county.

Chairman Chris Bruns spoke with The Telegraph after the meeting.

“It was extremely difficult from the outset doing our initial interviews,” Bruns said. “We had several candidates and interviewed four.”

He said all four candidates were capable of handling the job, but they narrowed it down to two.

“The interviews that we had (Monday) just reinforced how difficult the decision is,” Bruns said. “The candidates both had different strengths and weaknesses in different areas as was apparent in the line of questioning that we provided.”

Ultimately, Bruns said he believes the board picked the right candidate.

“We look forward to working with Jason as the years progress,” Bruns said, “and seeing what he does in that department to create efficiencies and improve our county roads.”

The first motion from the board was to hire Glos, which failed by a 2-3 vote. Commissioners Joe Hewgley and Micaela Wuehler voted for Glos, while Bruns, Kent Weems and Jerry Woodruff voted against.

The second motion was to approve Schultz for the position, and the vote was 3-2 along the same lines.

Wuehler and Hewgley said they heard from people in the community who were appreciative of and supported hiring Glos. From her own observations, Wuehler was confident in Glos’ skills and qualifications.

“He did a fantastic job,” Wuehler said about Glos’ taking over the department under difficult circumstances following the dismissal of previous highway superintendent Carla O’Dell.

“He has grown and shown an interest in learning,” Wuehler said. “I am impressed with his ability to bring people together.”

Hewgley said the decision was difficult for him as well.

“They are two obviously qualified good people with different skill sets and different strengths,” Hewgley said.

Schultz has worked 30 years in the construction industry, including 15 years at his current position with IHC Scott out of Denver.

During Monday’s interview, Weems asked Schultz what his strategic vision for the department would be.

“I’m not sure until I have a chance to evaluate the positions,” Schultz said. “It’s difficult to pinpoint specific areas.”

Schultz said he has had a lot of experience with building teams and said accountability would be high on his list.

“There are different ways to handle accountability,” Schultz said, and he would tailor his approach to the individual.

Within the first 30 to 60 days, Schultz said, he would look at areas within the department and identify those that need improvement and places to improve efficiency.

Schultz began with IHC Scott as a senior project manager and was promoted to his current position as Denver area equipment department manager.

He and his wife, Torri, have lived in North Platte for 3½ years and have a son who lives here with his family as well.

Bruns said Glos would remain in his position with the county and said he “loves Lincoln County” and wants to do whatever is best for the department.

The commissioners also voted to work out an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for two asphalt overlay projects. The two sections are on Walker Road east of Buffalo and west of Buffalo on State Farm Road.

The city will be working on overlay projects at those locations and agreed to work with the county since the contractors would already be in place.

Glos, who represented the County Roads Department on the item, said there will not likely be any companies bidding on asphalt projects for the rest of the year due to high prices. The two cooperative projects with the city would be priced at $130 a ton, but costs are expected to be much higher for the rest of the year due to rising oil prices, he said.

The commissioners also:

» Approved a report from County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo on personal and real property taxes that are uncollectible and need to be stricken from the record.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the Nationwide Click It or Ticket grant request for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

» Appointed Micaela Wuehler and Kent Weems to the Sandhills Resource, Conservation, and Development Council and approved paying the 2022 dues of $50.

