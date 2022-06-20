Lincoln County Board honors winners of the Courthouse 100th anniversary coloring contest

The Lincoln County commissioners partnered with the North Platte Telegraph to award five people of all ages in the 100-year Courthouse Celebration coloring contest.

Bonnie Erickson, 95, was the senior member of the group of winners. Erickson, along with Kinsley Hansen, 4; Joslyn Reimer, 6; Brynleigh Tillman, 12, and Molly Jorgensen, 14, were honored for their work at Monday’s regular meeting.

Each winner received $100 from the Telegraph and a certificate commemorating the event in collaboration with the 100-year anniversary celebration of the Lincoln County Courthouse on Wednesday. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on the south side of the courthouse.

In regular business, the commissioners heard a report from county resident Rodney Ury, who shared his and other rural residents’ concerns about the roads, ditches and culverts in the old Platte Valley School District.

Ury said this spring has been one of the worst for wind, dirt and corn husks and cobs in filling up the ditches alongside his property and others in the area of Platte Valley Road, west of North Platte. He said people he has spoken with are concerned that a big rain could flood property and roads in the area due to the ditches and such being full of sand and corn residue.

Jason Schultz, highway superintendent, said he has looked at the area and agrees there is potential for problems, but said at this point his crews are busy with other projects. He and Ury will take a look at the potential problem areas and come up with a plan to clear out the culverts and ditches when feasible with the county’s schedule.

The commissioners:

» Amended the 2021-22 fiscal year budget due to refinancing of Lincoln County Jail Bonds. The amendment will not change the budget, but will reflect the savings the county will see from the refinancing.

» Asked the county attorney to draft a resolution, that if passed, would strip the the Lincoln County Planning Commission’s ability to grant conditional use permits without a vote by the County Board.

The decision, said Judy Clark, planning commissioner, would remove the authority for the planning commission to be the final say in those decisions. Commissioner Kent Weems said although there is potential for long public hearings for conditional use permits, it is best that elected officials take the responsibility for approving or denying the applications.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer will draft that resolution for consideration at the June 27 meeting.

» Approved four special designated liquor license permits submitted by the Lincoln County Ag Society for July 21 at the rodeo arena, July 22 at the pavilion, July 23 at the pavilion and July 23 at the race track for County Fair events.

» Approved the appointments of Jeffrey Florom and Joseph Wiezorek to fill seats on the Veterans Service Commission. Florom will finish out a term that began in 2018 and ends in 2023, while Wiezorek will serve a term that begins immediately and finishes in 2027.