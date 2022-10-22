 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to discuss employee handbook revisions

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider revisions to the employee handbook at its regular meeting on Monday.

A light agenda includes the acceptance of the resignation of Deputy County Clerk Terry Heessel from her position on the County Safety Committee, effective Dec. 15.

The board will also consider authorizing Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a letter for the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for pending or completed litigation.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The meeting can also be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

