Lincoln County Board OKs Sunday morning alcohol sales 2 months after North Platte

Alcohol sales will now be allowed Sunday mornings in rural Lincoln County as well as North Platte after a unanimous vote Monday by county commissioners.

However, the County Board’s 5-0 vote — which applied the same 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. hours in place the rest of the week outside city limits — means businesses with liquor licenses outside North Platte can sell alcohol two hours longer on Sundays than those inside.

City Council members Oct. 18 gave final approval to an ordinance allowing on- and off-premises liquor sales inside city limits from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. The previous Sunday starting time had been noon for both the city and county.

Pals Brewing Company, located outside city limits at 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave., asked commissioners Nov. 28 to authorize Sunday morning sales.

Owner Paul Oettinger said then that the extension “levels the playing field” for businesses outside North Platte’s city limits with liquor licenses.

Representatives of five restaurants and microbreweries inside city limits had presented a similar case to city leaders in petitioning last summer for longer Sunday liquor sale hours.

“Competitors to our businesses who are located just outside the city limits have an unfair ability to offer Sunday brunch-style events and offerings,” they told Mayor Brandon Kelliher in a joint letter dated Aug. 18.

It’s “very common for restaurants to offer Sunday breakfast or brunch events with specialty brunch-style drinks and cocktails,” continued the letter, which was signed by representatives of The Espresso Shop, The Cedar Room, North 40 Chophouse, Brigham’s Taproom and Peg Leg Brewing Company.

Because alcohol often is sold at golf tournaments, their letter added, “the courses outside of our city limits have an advantage in generating revenues prior to noon on Sunday that our course within city limits does not have.”

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said Monday that Oettinger had approached her “about mirroring the city’s ordinance” to allow Sunday morning alcohol sales. He was in the audience but didn’t address the board.

“It simplifies the guidelines for the servers and just levels the playing field for the businesses that are outside the city limits to be able to serve alcohol at the same time on Sundays as the businesses in town,” Wuehler said. “Currently, the businesses that have buffets want to do the mimosas or Bloody Marys.”

Also, servers both inside and outside city limits told her that “they felt like having two sets of rules kind of set them up for failure,” she added.

Monday’s County Board vote matches the council’s earlier decision in adopting the same hours for Sunday liquor sales allowed the rest of the week.

But county officials found in preparing their resolution that the county’s Monday through Saturday hours started at 6 a.m., rather than 8 a.m. as inside the city, Chairman Chris Bruns said.

In other business Monday, commissioners tabled the lone set of bids they received from Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of North Platte to replace four half-ton, crew cab, four-door and four-wheel-drive pickup trucks used by the County Sheriff’s Office as patrol vehicles.

Marshall Robinson of North Platte’s Bill Summers Ford, which supplied the office’s most recent replacement trucks, told commissioners his firm couldn’t bid this time around because Ford Motor Co. is backlogged with fleet orders in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County Board awarded its most recent sheriff’s truck bid to Summers Dec. 8, 2021, but those trucks didn’t arrive until Nov. 15, Robinson said.

At this time, “we’re coming to the end of’22 (models) going into ’23s, and then with the fleets, they’ve (Ford) done some different things in ordering fleets,” he said.

Because of that, “we’re not able to build the fleet trucks they’re able to be built for the sheriff’s department.”

Janssen’s bid would replace four sheriff’s vehicles for a combined $71,120, after combined trade-in credits of $90,000 and law enforcement discounts equaling $10,000 per truck.

But Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the trade-in value would be half of what his office got in its most recent deal with Summers. He needs a week to decide if the lone bid is worth it, he said.

Waiting longer before trading in the next set of trucks isn’t a great financial option, either, he said. “There’s downsides no matter which way we go.”

In other business, commissioners:

Learned from Noxious Weed Superintendent Todd Herndon that foundation repairs to his department’s building at 1621 W. 10th St. doesn’t seem to be necessary after further review. Damage he had spotted didn’t indicate the foundation was settling, he said.

Approved a Sheriff’s Office grant application for $15,000 from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for deputies’ overtime costs for a statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement effort Dec. 16 to Jan. 1.

Approved an amended five-year agreement with the state for preserving “land survey corner” markers that denote the borders of section lines inside the county. It comes into play when a state highway project might require markers to be moved, County Clerk Becky Rossell said.