Lincoln County Board reclaims final say on granting conditional use permits

Conditional use permits in Lincoln County’s rural areas now will be approved or denied directly by the County Board, commissioners decided Monday.

They voted 5-0 to reclaim that power from the county’s Planning Commission, which would continue to hold public hearings and make recommendations on such permits as does its North Platte city counterpart.

County Board Chairman Chris Bruns said the vote, which commissioners first discussed June 20, amounts to an “accountability and transparency measure” on the commissioners’ part.

The 11-member county Planning Commission “has done a fantastic job” in reviewing and deciding whether to grant conditional use permits, he said.

But since recent economic projects likely will trigger growth in rural areas, he said, “it’s broadly agreed upon” that applicants “should be able to go to an elected representative and hold them accountable.”

County boards in most Nebraska counties already retain the final word on conditional use permits, said Judy Clark, planning administrator for both North Platte and Lincoln County.

City Council members receive the full record of what their planning commission receives and hears on conditional use permits. The same would be true for the County Board, Clark said.

Later, commissioners agreed to split costs with Dormie Network LLC for extending the pavement of North Maxwell Road to reach a private 18-hole golf course now being built 10 miles north of Maxwell.

Bruns said Dormie Network obtained a $453,789 bid from Shelco Construction for the quarter-mile-long extension to the golf course’s entrance.

The county wouldn’t be responsible for more than half that amount, Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said, even though Dormie doesn’t want the paving done until the course is ready for play.

In other business, commissioners:

» Authorized the County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a $25,000 grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. It would cover deputies’ overtime costs for a special statewide speeding enforcement program from July 20 to Aug. 14.

» Tabled renewal of the county’s lease of the District 10 Probation offices, 102 E. Third St., to further discuss needed heating, venting and air conditioning repairs with building co-owner Gordon Petersen.

The County Board’s buildings and grounds committee is expected to meet with Petersen Tuesday morning, Hewgley said after talking with the latter by phone during the commissioners’ meeting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.