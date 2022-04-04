Lincoln County Board recognizes winners of annual severe weather awareness poster contest

Elementary students highlighted the Lincoln County commissioners meeting Monday as the winners of the severe weather awareness poster contest received their prizes.

Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers presented the awards to six students from Lincoln County. The annual contest comes up in the spring each year before severe weather season.

Myers said his department deals with various hazards that affect the community including tornadoes, fires and floods. He and assistant Joanna LeMoine look forward to the poster contest.

“This is the best part of our job,” Myers said because it is recognizing the youth of the community.

“I love this part, it’s fun for me,” Myers said.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service and the Association of Emergency Managers host the annual contest. The entry forms go out to all third graders in the state.

“My job is hard because I can only pick three entries to go to the state for judging,” Myers said. “That makes it difficult every year, but I love it.”

None of the entries from Lincoln County made it to the state contest, but Myers awards the top three every year for the county. This year he added three honorable-mention submissions.

Winners were: 1. Odin Watts, Jefferson Elementary; 2. Adriana Gallegos, Lincoln; 3. Melanie Krajewski, Sutherland. Honorable mention were Max Isabell, McDaid; Kamiyah Williams, Lincoln; and Kaelyn Wiles, Lincoln.

The commissioners voted to approve a revised plan to upgrade the HVAC and smoke controls at the Lincoln County Detention Center. The amended version was necessary because of unexpected and unforeseen expenses.

Commissioners Micaela Wuehler said she spoke with Scott Schroeder, control technician with Johnson Controls, and he explained that the system runs off five panels in the control room.

She said the fire panel in the control room needs a new controller and a chip set. Schroeder told her he had been unaware of that panel because it was made by a third party for Johnson Controls.

The new hardware and software upgrades previously approved would not work without also upgrading the panel.

The cost for the additional upgrades is $3,771 to include the new panel and revision of the software.

In other business Monday:

» A contract with Maly Marketing to update the county’s website was approved by the commissioners 4-1, with Commissioner Kent Weems voting against it.

Maly Marketing currently manages the county’s website, and board assistant Tammy White said they have been good to work with.

» Myers requested training to add Logistics Section Chief to his certification and the board approved. The state will reimburse the county for the associated costs.

Neil Speer of the Lincoln County Department of Roads worked through a list of county road signage that needed updating. The research will be finished this week and presented to the commissioners next Monday.

» Also on next week’s agenda will be consideration of a resolution to change the language in a current resolution that will then allow the county to sell culverts to the Hershey-Paxton Water Co. The wording will be changed from “tax-exempt entities” to “nonprofits,” which will allow the sale of the culverts to such companies.

» The commissioners authorized the chairman to sign two right-of-way application, one submitted by Valley Pro Irrigation and the other by Consolidated Cos. Inc.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.