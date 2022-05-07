 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lincoln County Board to consider creation of countywide purchasing and surplus program

  • 0
Local News

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider creation of a countywide purchasing and surplus program as well as the appointment of a county purchasing agent at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The board will:

» Consider appointment of James Smith to the Veterans Service Committee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Steve Anton with the term to end in 2025.

» Consider appointment of Scott Bell to the Veterans Service Committee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jerry Jurgens with the term to end in 2026.

» Consider contribution agreement with Dormie for an overlay on North Maxwell Road.

» Discuss Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal.

» Receive an update on Inland Port Authority and industrial rail park project.

People are also reading…

» Consider the creation of a 100-year celebration coloring contest.

» Authorize the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Telecom Construction for Lumen/Century Link.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News