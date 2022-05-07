Lincoln County Board to consider creation of countywide purchasing and surplus program

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider creation of a countywide purchasing and surplus program as well as the appointment of a county purchasing agent at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The board will:

» Consider appointment of James Smith to the Veterans Service Committee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Steve Anton with the term to end in 2025.

» Consider appointment of Scott Bell to the Veterans Service Committee to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Jerry Jurgens with the term to end in 2026.

» Consider contribution agreement with Dormie for an overlay on North Maxwell Road.

» Discuss Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal.

» Receive an update on Inland Port Authority and industrial rail park project.

» Consider the creation of a 100-year celebration coloring contest.

» Authorize the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Telecom Construction for Lumen/Century Link.