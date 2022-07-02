 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County Board to consider donating funds to North Platte Chamber to purchase former Greenbrier building

Lincoln County commissioners approve formation of inland port authority for rail park

This June 2020 photo of the former Greenbrier Rail Services plant just east of Hershey looks southeast from U.S. Highway 30 toward the 53,000-square-foot building and its Union Pacific Railroad spur. Lincoln County commissioners voted Monday to create an “inland port authority” to run the planned 336-acre industrial “rail park” and negotiate with Greenbrier to buy the idle plant and its rail spur as the authority’s headquarters and potential customs inspection area.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners meeting will take place on Tuesday due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The board will consider a proposal to donate $4.6 million to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation to purchase the former Greenbrier property at 18610 U.S. Highway 30 near Hershey as part of the Hershey Industrial Rail Park.

The board approved inland port authority at its June 27 meeting after the Nebraska Legislature awarded $30 million for the project.

In other business, the board will:

» Discuss appointing a commissioner to the Board of Directors for Visit North Platte, formerly North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors and Convention Bureau.

» Discuss District 11 Probation office space with chief probation officer Lonnie Folchert.

» Discuss property valuation protests as the Board of Equalization.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with AllPaid to allow the County Clerk’s Office to accept electronic payments.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an understanding of audit services with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte. The meeting can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg

