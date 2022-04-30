Lincoln County Board to consider overlay projects on State Farm, Walker roads

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider an interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte for an overlay project on short sections of State Farm Road and Walker Road.

A special designated liquor application submitted by Lincoln County Ag Society for MWA wrestling at the beef barn on May 21 will also be discussed at Monday’s meeting.

The board will consider authorizing the chairman to sign a special designated liquor application for Old Depot Vineyard & Winery for a wedding reception at the winery on July 2.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.