Lincoln County Board to consider revised quotes for property and casualty insurance

The Lincoln County commissioners will hear a revised summary of quotes for property and casualty insurance from Tanner Pettera of Hub International Insurance at Monday’s meeting.

Following the presentation, the board will consider renewal for Lincoln County group policy property and casualty insurance.

The board will discuss and consider a life joinder agreement with National Insurance Services which adds supplemental life insurance coverage to the life insurance policy effective July 1.

In other business:

» Conduct a discussion on sanitary improvement districts.

» Consider amending the asphalt contract from 2021.

» Consider funding objectives with the state and local fiscal recovery funds.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign mini-grant application from Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety, for alcohol and speed enforcement for NebraskaLand Days June 15 to June 26 for the county sheriff.

» Consider application submitted by Jon and Michelle McFarland for McCrone Administrative Subdivision located at 135 W. Suburban Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural district.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the special designated liquor permit submitted by Nebraska Bar & Grill in Gothenburg for a reception at Harbor Lights on June 11

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign right of way application submitted by Great Plains Communications.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.