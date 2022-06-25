Lincoln County Board to discuss formation of inland port authority to manage rail park

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a resolution creating an inland port authority at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The resolution comes after the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. was notified it had qualified for the full $30 million in state funds available to help build the rail park outside of Hershey. Inland port authorities help manage logistics and distribution hubs that handle goods involved in international trade but lie away from coastal seaports.

In other action, the commissioners will:

» Consider renewal of a lease agreement with Gordon and Mary Petersen for the Probation Offices and Reporting Center at 102 E. Third St., Suites 201, 203 and 204.

» Consider a mini grant application submitted by the Sheriff’s Office to the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for national speeding prevention.

» Consider adoption of a resolution that strips the ability of the Lincoln County Planning Commission to grant conditional use permits without a vote of the County Board. If passed, final say on conditional use permits in the county would fall to the board.

» Consider a contribution agreement with Dormie Network LLC for an asphalt overlay project for a portion of North Maxwell Road.

» Discuss controlling black tail prairie dogs in Lincoln County.

» Consider purchase of property located at 18610 West Highway 30, Hershey, from Greenbrier Rail Services.

» Recognize several Lincoln County employees.

» Consider authorizing the Jaycees to work with the Lincoln County Ag Society to sell alcohol at the fair event on July 21 for the special designated liquor permit that was approved at the last meeting.

» Authorizing the chairman to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by La Casa Del Rios for a reception at Harbor Lights on July 16.