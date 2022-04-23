Lincoln County Board to finalize plans for a June 22 celebration of the North Platte courthouse's centennial

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider taking several steps to finalize a planned June 22 celebration of the North Platte courthouse’s centennial.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

County Board members will decide whether to close the courthouse June 22 to regular public business. Centennial festivities for county residents are planned that day from 3 to 7 p.m.

After hearing an update on celebration plans, commissioners will decide whether to authorize Chairman Chris Bruns to sign contracts related to the centennial event.

A 10:30 a.m. discussion on updating Lincoln County’s official seal will precede the County Board’s centennial agenda items. An executive session will follow it.

In other business, commissioners will:

» Hear an update on the Lincoln County Agricultural Society’s plans for a new education center at the North Platte fairgrounds.

» Decide whether to be a “pilot county” for trying out employee benefit services software being offered by the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

» Discuss whether to authorize Bruns to sign a state grant award for Community Connections in North Platte to provide community-based juvenile services.

» Hear Region 51 Emergency Management’s quarterly report by Director Brandon Myers.

» Hold a noon meeting with county department heads under the County Board and the county’s independently elected county officials.